PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 1

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Goals Soccer Centres has admitted that its historic profit figures may have been overstated by up to 40 million pounds ($51.74 million) after an investigation into its accounts. bit.ly/34gXISE

Meditor Capital, the largest shareholder in Carpetright has swooped on the flooring retailer to try to take it private in a 15.2 million pounds deal. bit.ly/2px1SqJ

The Guardian

The announcement of a successor for Mark Carney as governor of the Bank of England has been postponed until after the general election. bit.ly/34kyT8p

Bombardier has agreed to sell its Belfast factory to the US aerospace manufacturer Spirit Aerosystems as part of a $1.1 billion deal. bit.ly/36nuaER

The Telegraph

Financier Crispin Odey and Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley hit back at the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn when he accused them of taking advantage of UK's "corrupt system" in a blistering attack on capitalism. bit.ly/2NpnqO4

The eurozone economy could dodge recession as stronger growth in France and Spain offsets a slump in Germany, official statistics agency Eurostat said. bit.ly/2Wtdszm

Sky News

The French state-backed energy giant EDF is in talks to acquire a British vehicle-charging start-up, making it the latest utility to tap into a fast-growing area of the global automotive sector. bit.ly/2N6iPBe

Hammerson Plc, the FTSE-250 group which also owns a stake in Bicester Village, is close to naming Meka Brunel as a non-executive director. bit.ly/34gMldt