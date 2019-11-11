PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 11

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Here are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Sweden's state-owned power company Vattenfall is considering quitting the British household energy market after only 2-1/2 years, calling it a "mess". bit.ly/2K6JwUw

Easyjet Plc is set to step into the void created by the collapse of Thomas Cook and reveal details of the launch before Christmas of its own package holiday business. bit.ly/2Q1oDhz

The Guardian

Bidding for shares in the world's most profitable company will start in a week's time as Saudi Aramco fleshed out its plans for a much-delayed float expected to be the largest in history. bit.ly/2Q4YGh5

The Telegraph

Tech giant Prosus is warning Just Eat Plc investors it will walk away from its pursuit of the delivery company if they back a rival plan to merge with Takeaway.com . bit.ly/2pQ64Cn

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, the Chinese online empire, is quietly building a British retail team amid speculation it could be preparing to muscle in on the high street. bit.ly/34N2CqQ

Sky News

Visa Inc is to spend $200 million to acquire a stake in Interswitch, an African payments group, in a deal that will see it becoming the continent's latest technology 'unicorn'. bit.ly/2Q6XxW8

Iran has discovered a new oil field that could provide an estimated 50 billion barrels, its president said. bit.ly/2Q4SOnT