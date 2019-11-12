PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Nov 12

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Thousands of workers have backed a deal to sell British Steel to Chinese company Ningbo Fubang Jingye Group Co Ltd for £1 billion ($1.28 billion), despite concerns about the buyer's motives and trade unions warning that the government needs to provide support to help to turn around the loss-making business. bit.ly/36RopQ9

- The chief executive of Ithaca Energy Plc has confirmed that it is planning to float in London after completing a $2 billion deal to quadruple its output. bit.ly/2NFk4b3

The Guardian

- Sirius Minerals Plc has revised plans to finance its potash mine after the $5 billion project was thrown into doubt in September when it abandoned a bond issue, blaming a lack of government support and Brexit uncertainty. bit.ly/2O24Col

- More than 210,000 workers in Britain are to receive a pay rise after The Living Wage Foundation, the charity behind the living wage, increased the national minimum hourly rate by 30p to £9.30. bit.ly/34SoHV4

The Telegraph

- J Sainsbury Plc has struck a deal to sell its own-label products in Australia through Coles Group, one of Australia's biggest supermarkets. bit.ly/2NFocb3

Sky News

- Water UK, Britain's water industry's main trade body is to appoint former Centrica Plc executive Christine McGourty as its new chief executive. bit.ly/34JD5Pk