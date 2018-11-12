PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 12

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

British technology 'unicorns' Revolut and Oaknorth have held talks with the Softbank Group Corp's Vision Fund about a potential investment at their next fundraising. bit.ly/2FtvtsD

Britain needs more gas storage sites to reduce the risk of a supply shortage that could lead to blackouts, leading energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie has warned. bit.ly/2FelZkQ

The Guardian

Supermarkets, retailers and major drinks brands are set to pay tens of millions of pounds more towards recycling their used packaging under the government's new waste strategy expected to be published this month. bit.ly/2B0X3sV

Britain's biggest employer organisation and main trade union body have sounded the alarm over the prospect of British companies implanting staff with micro chips to improve security. bit.ly/2z28iQ7

The Telegraph

British chip designer Arm Holdings will ease up its investment in research and development after two years of rapid growth even as it pushes to meet ambitious targets of doubling its UK headcount by 2021. bit.ly/2zK6Gdn

UK MPs have launched a new probe into the "broken" audit market over concerns that "fiction" produced by the Big Four accountants was at the heart of major failures such as BHS, Carillion Plc and Patisserie Valerie. bit.ly/2AZ7OvB

Sky News

Work is under way on the possibility of using the military in the event of a "no-deal" Brexit, British defence minister Tobias Ellwood said, adding that talks were being held behind the scenes about contingency plans. bit.ly/2OD17D9

The Independent

British Prime Minister Theresa May has been forced to abandon plans for Monday's emergency cabinet meeting to approve a Brexit deal, after fresh opposition at home and abroad plunged her timetable into turmoil. ind.pn/2AYs2pe (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)