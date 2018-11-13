PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 13

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The Restaurant Group Plc faced questions over its proposed 559 million pound ($718.59 million) takeover of Wagamama on Monday as it announced a 315 million pound rights issue at a deep discount to the prevailing share price. bit.ly/2OCIoYk

British engineer Babcock International Group Plc has come out fighting after recent accusations by an anonymous research outfit that the defence services contractor had "misled investors for years". bit.ly/2OGnrLY

The Guardian

Five British companies have failed to appoint a single woman to their boards more than two years after the government ordered the UK's 350 biggest firms to ensure that women hold at least a third of boardroom positions by 2020. bit.ly/2K0wBSM

Mammoth Screen, the TV production company behind Poldark and Vanity Fair, has bought the rights to a critical biography of Philip Green. bit.ly/2RRgutE

The Telegraph

British pharmaceutical company BTG Plc's next big investment is in lung cancer, after putting a 15.6 million pound 'down payment' on U.S. medical device company Veran. bit.ly/2RNo4Fy

Stobart Group Ltd chairman Iain Ferguson rejected allegations of "brazen rigging of a shareholder vote" as he faced down the company's former chief executive Andrew Tinkler at a packed High Court. bit.ly/2PSpMs1

Sky News

Menswear retailer Blue Inc has been put up for sale as it battles to avoid becoming the latest fashion victim on Britain's increasingly troubled high streets. bit.ly/2z6noUZ

CYBG Plc owned Virgin Money has canned a long-term deal with a digital banking start-up launched by Antony Jenkins, the former Barclays Plc chief executive. bit.ly/2zNx8D5

The Independent

Voters in dozens of the most vulnerable Conservative seats now back a Final Say referendum on Brexit, a major new study has found. ind.pn/2qKhjZy