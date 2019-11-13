PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Nov 13

Nov 13 - Here are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- Royal Mail Plc has lost its appeal against Ofcom's finding that it was guilty of market abuse designed to quash Whistl, a letter-handling rival. bit.ly/2NICgAy
- Former chancellor Philip Hammond has been appointed to the board of Ardagh Group, as a non-executive director and a member of the audit committee. bit.ly/33HxBof
The Guardian
- Newsquest Media Group Ltd joins Reach Plc in bidding for JPI Media, which owns titles including the Scotsman and the Yorkshire Post. bit.ly/3710NIT
- John McDonnell has accused McDonald's Corp of failing to pay enough tax in Britain and demanded a wage rise for its workers and trade union rights to organise at its restaurants. bit.ly/2X9bWT9
The Telegraph
- KPMG faces fresh embarrassment after former client Halfords Group Plc was forced to take a £12-million($15.4-million) hit following an accounting change. bit.ly/2qQTe6E
- Taxpayers could suffer a £100 million hit from British Steel Ltd even if a provisional deal to sell it to Chinese company Ningbo Fubang Jingye Group Co Ltd goes through. bit.ly/2Kiqlr1
Sky News
- A proposed offer for Eddie Stobart Logistics from its former controlling shareholder, DBAY Advisors, would be at a huge discount to the price at which its shares were suspended in August. bit.ly/2CCq51R
- Vodafone Group Plc sank to a loss of £1.6 billion after a ruling by India's top court threatens to land it with huge fees and penalties. bit.ly/2KhrWgP
$1=0.7815 pounds Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru