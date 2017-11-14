PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 14

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Alphabet's Google faces a new regulatory battle on an unexpected front after Missouri attorney-general launched an investigation into its business practices, saying that he would not allow the state's consumers and companies to be "exploited by industry giants". bit.ly/2hvu5dH

* Halving the number of European Union immigrants to the UK would cost every Briton only 60 pounds in lost GDP by 2030, according to analysis by PricewaterhouseCoopers. bit.ly/2hyVN9k

The Guardian

* Ineos, the petrochemicals company founded by billionaire Brexit backer Jim Ratcliffe, has announced plans to buy Swiss football club, FC Lausanne-Sport. bit.ly/2hxdvde

* Channel 4 has joined an alliance of Europe's biggest broadcasters to run commercials across their video-on-demand services, in a move to combat Google and Facebook's dominance of online advertising. bit.ly/2hwkpQd

The Telegraph

* British taxpayers could be on the hook for as much as 50 billion pounds under Labour's pledge to end private finance initiative contracts and bring the schemes back under state control. bit.ly/2hwl3ND

* Centrica's British Gas is set to roll out its Hive smart home devices into the European market before the end of winter through a major deal with one of Italy's largest household suppliers. bit.ly/2hxhmaw

Sky News

* Business groups from across the European Union have warned British Prime Minister Theresa May on the threat to investment and jobs without "urgent progress" in Brexit talks within the next two weeks. bit.ly/2hwQFCF

* Conservative Party chief executive Mick Davis, is plotting a return to Rio Tinto as its next chairman, according to Sky News. bit.ly/2hwQNSF

The Independent

* The squeeze on UK wages is set to continue for another five years, a think tank has warned. Average pay will be more than 20 pounds a week lower in 2022 than it was at the start of the financial crisis in 2007 as the UK economy continues its faltering recovery, the Resolution Foundation said on Monday. ind.pn/2hxeZo0 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom Editing by Sandra Maler)