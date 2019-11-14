PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Nov 14

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Centrica has won a legal appeal at the High Court against the energy industry regulator Ofgem over the way in which the household price cap was calculated. bit.ly/2CIPvLc

- Shop Direct said that £75 million ($95.97 million) would be injected by the end of this month from the Barclay family, required to plug a £150 million hole caused by a surge in mis-selling claims. bit.ly/378apSf

The Guardian

- Investors in Neil Woodford's fund could further lose £1 billion by the time it is wound up, according to analysis commissioned by its administrators. bit.ly/2q9GDLW

- Royal Mail Plc has won a high court injunction preventing the first national postal strike in a decade, which it said could have disrupted postal voting in the general election. bit.ly/34YlJOB

The Telegraph

- A court is poised to rule on whether J Sainsbury Plc broke the law when it pulled out of building a new £7 million supermarket. bit.ly/2qPPvGN

- Wiltshire-based Avon Rubber Plc, which supplies gas masks and respirators to armed forces around the world, is seeking fresh acquisition targets. bit.ly/2XbkxVw

Sky News

- Advent International has hired advisers to prepare an initial public offering of Rubix Group Holdings, a Cheshire-based distributor of industrial repair kits, that could value it at well over £2.5 billion. bit.ly/2rHQhGc