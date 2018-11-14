PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 14

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The new chief executive officer of Vodafone Group PLC has launched a review of its masts business and is targeting 1.2 billion euros ($1.36 billion) of cost savings as part of his strategy to revive the telecoms company. bit.ly/2B44MGD

- Outsourcing firm Interserve PLC rebuffed claims that it was teetering on the brink and could follow Carillion PLC into receivership unless it could raise fresh capital. bit.ly/2B5D9Nj

The Guardian

- Npower, one of the UK's big six energy firms, has lost half a million customer accounts in 2018 and said it will make a loss for the fourth consecutive year. bit.ly/2B3CprQ

- Twelve leading UK Conservative MPs have written to the chief whip urging the government to bow to pressure to bring forward curbs on fixed-odds betting terminals. bit.ly/2B3WLkO

The Telegraph

- Oracle has pledged to double its artificial intelligence team in Reading as part of a new investment in the UK. bit.ly/2B3zuQa

- Privacy advocates have raised concerns about patients' data after Google said it would take control of its subsidiary DeepMind's healthcare division. bit.ly/2B5LHUB

Sky News

- UK-based airline Flybe Group PLC is putting itself up for sale weeks after a savage profit warning triggered by currency volatility and higher fuel costs sent its shares plunging. bit.ly/2B3Nrh2

- British ministers have been summoned to Downing Street to go through the draft of a Brexit withdrawal agreement, as leave-supporting MPs reacted with fury to reported details of the text. bit.ly/2B3NIAA

The Independent

- Susanna Dinnage, a senior executive at U.S. TV network Discovery Inc, has been named as the new Premier League chief executive, becoming the first woman to hold the position. ind.pn/2B5zSxE