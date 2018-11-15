PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 15

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Britain's department stores suffered another battering yesterday as Sports Direct announced the closure of four more House of Fraser stores while shares in Debenhams Plc slumped by more than a fifth amid fresh fears for the company's future. bit.ly/2zPMU0e

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has raised the likelihood that its next boss will be a woman with the promotion of Alison Rose to the role of deputy chief executive of its largest high street division, NatWest Holdings. bit.ly/2FpWa17

The Guardian

Theresa May will launch a high-stakes battle to sell her Brexit deal to parliament on Thursday, after clinching the support of her deeply divided cabinet during a fraught five-hour meeting in Downing Street. bit.ly/2RRqq6r

The loss of almost a million customers and the government's energy price cap have thrown into doubt a merger between the retail arm of SSE Plc and Npower Ltd, two of the UK's big six energy firms. bit.ly/2PX6QrX

The Telegraph

Britain's biggest high street bank Lloyds Banking Group Plc has said it "very much regrets" its treatment of a staff whistleblower as it agrees compensation with the former employee. bit.ly/2K4hurL

Two U.S. activist investors have attacked The Restaurant Group Plc's 560 million pound ($727.05 million) takeover of Wagamama, claiming it will "destroy shareholder value". bit.ly/2DmJtSc

Sky News

One of Britain's most prominent businessmen, Paul Walsh, is preparing to step down as the chairman of Avanti Communications Group Plc after a five-year stint in which he has overseen a mammoth restructuring of the satellite operator. bit.ly/2Tdbj8P

Barclays Plc is taking its long-running association with the Premier League into extra-time by finalising a 31.5 million pound deal that will reinforce the enduring commercial appeal of English football's top flight. bit.ly/2DnO8mY

The Independent

The UK economy could face a long-run hit of up to 8 percent of GDP in the event of a no-deal Brexit, the International Monetary Fund has warned. ind.pn/2RQIJbO