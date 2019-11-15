PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Nov 15

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Norway's $1.1 trillion sovereign wealth fund said it could no longer hold shares in G4S Plc on ethical grounds because of its treatment of migrant workers in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. bit.ly/2KCFB2n

- London-listed sweetener maker PureCircle Ltd's CEO Magomet Malsagov has stepped down temporarily after an investigation of the book-keeping found signs of possible wrongdoing. bit.ly/353WBGe

The Guardian

- Mercedes-Benz plans to save 1.65 billion euros ($1.82 billion) by cutting more than 1,000 jobs, its parent company Daimler AG said. bit.ly/375JxSK

- National Grid Plc has ploughed a record of almost £2 billion into its booming US-based business this year as increasing political pressure raises questions over the multinational's future in the UK. bit.ly/2OcbWxH

The Telegraph

- Bayerische Motoren Werke AG boss Oliver Zipse has fuelled further speculation that the German car maker could snap up a stake in Jaguar Land Rover. bit.ly/33O0qPV

- Transport company Eddie Stobart Plc said that it has asked the Takeover Panel for extra time to discuss a possible rescue deal with its former owner DBay Advisors Ltd. bit.ly/370Ibst

Sky News

- CityFibre Holdings Ltd, which is part-owned by Goldman Sachs Group Inc, was edging towards an agreement to acquire 100% control of FibreNation by TalkTalk Telecom Group . bit.ly/2QirHWv

- Debbie White, chief executive of Interserve Plc , is to step down at the end of the year. bit.ly/2q5y4SC

The Independent

- The U.K. government's new smart meter rollout timetable for a device in 85 per cent of homes by 2024 cannot be met, trade body Energy UK has warned. bit.ly/2rLzXEp