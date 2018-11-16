PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 16

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Paul May, the chief executive of Patisserie Holdings , has resigned after 12 years at the company, becoming the second boardroom casualty since the discovery of a 40 million pound ($51.07 million) black hole in its finances. bit.ly/2BaDOgt

The Restaurant Group's campaign to persuade shareholders to back its 559 million pound ($713.68 million) takeover of Wagamama received a boost yesterday when a proxy adviser, Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), backed the deal. bit.ly/2PX7OVm

The Guardian

Britain's leading consumer group has called on banks to justify nearly 13,000 bank branch closures that have left millions of people struggling to access vital financial services across the UK. bit.ly/2TjmCw6

Theresa May pleaded with her party not to plunge Britain into "deep and grave uncertainty" by rejecting her Brexit deal, as she fought to shore up her authority after a bruising day of resignations and backbench mutiny. bit.ly/2DF7p41

The Telegraph

A European Court ruling has thrown the UK's energy security into disarray by ordering the immediate halt to a 1 billion pound scheme designed to keep Britain's lights on. bit.ly/2zd5Ia5

Struggling low-cost airline Flybe Group Plc has sold part of its Exeter headquarters in a bid to raise cash for "general working capital". bit.ly/2PtlFDe

Sky News

Airbus SE and Aston Martin have cautiously backed Theresa May's draft Brexit agreement as the prime minister faced intense political pressure at Westminster. bit.ly/2RVNdhr

William Chalmers, the co-head of Morgan Stanley's global financial institutions group, has pulled out of the race to be the next finance chief of Royal Bank of Scotland. bit.ly/2Fqdq6s

The Independent

Theresa May is braced for further Cabinet resignations that would spark a challenge to her premiership, after a day of drama that left her Brexit strategy on the verge of collapse. ind.pn/2TfcSTL