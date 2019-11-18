PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 18

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will offer businesses a series of tax breaks as he seeks to repair relations damaged by Brexit. Johnson and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn will set out their rival pitches in speeches on Monday. bit.ly/2Kwf1Yn

- Saudi Arabia has placed a price tag of up to $1.7 trillion on its oil producer Aramco, significantly lower than its original target, after lacklustre demand from overseas investors. bit.ly/32TGCZZ

The Guardian

- Britain's Labour party has pledged to overhaul the public appointments system after one of the government-appointed commissioners who sets the minimum wage joined the board of G4S Plc, the security company facing accusations of systematic violations of migrant workers' human rights. bit.ly/2KtrCMb

The Telegraph

- The Labour Party has shelved a target for Britain to become carbon neutral by 2030 after caving to union barons over the flagship environmental pledge. bit.ly/2NULqtH

Sky News

- The Conservative Party has pledged to cut immigration "overall", with the "vast majority" of migrants to be required to have a job offer to come to Britain - regardless of where they are from. bit.ly/33W7iuv (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)