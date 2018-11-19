PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 19

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Edward Bramson, the activist investor pushing Barclays Plc to curtail its investment banking ambitions, has told other shareholders that he could push for a seat on the board if he feels he is being ignored. bit.ly/2zgPRrf

Interserve Plc has failed to provide civil servants with details of how it would ensure continuity of service in the event of a Carillion Plc style collapse. bit.ly/2S323D4

The Guardian

Jo Johnson, the Conservative MP who resigned as a minister to back a second Brexit referendum, will on Monday throw his weight behind a bid to force the government to publish economic forecasts that compare its deal with remaining in the European Union. bit.ly/2OQe4cT

John Allan, the president of Britain's employers' body CBI, is to endorse Theresa May's draft European Union withdrawal agreement, arguing that while not perfect it opens "a route to a long-term trade arrangement". bit.ly/2DKc3xP

The Telegraph

Litigation Capital Management Ltd is placing its bets on the growing popularity of litigation funding in Europe by opening an office in London and delisting from the Australian Securities Exchange to instead float in the UK. bit.ly/2PEKBrG

Lightfoot, a telematics company whose product is described as a "fitbit for cars", has won the backing of former Dyson boss Martin McCourt and BGF in a 3.2 million pound ($4.11 million) investment deal. bit.ly/2qRTBuL

Sky News

British Prime Minister Theresa May will step up her fight against moves by Conservative MPs to oust her with a hard-hitting speech to business leaders on immigration. May's next bid to sell her Brexit deal will come at the conference of the pro-EU CBI in London on Monday. bit.ly/2PA1nrK

The Independent

Former UK Brexit minister Dominic Raab has said that Boris Johnson is "not an ally", amid speculation that the two are vying to be the main Brexit candidate in a future Tory leadership contest. ind.pn/2AcZhUv