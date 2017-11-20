PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 20

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Accrol, which makes toilet rolls for Lidl and other retailers, is poised to unveil plans to raise new funds in an effort to escape a cash crisis. bit.ly/2j7PnL4

The chancellor Philip Hammond is poised to throw a tax lifeline to oil and gas producers this week in an attempt to unleash an estimated 40 billion pounds of new North Sea investment. bit.ly/2j9FRaf

The Guardian

Philip Hammond has dismissed calls from the head of the NHS for an emergency cash injection of 4 billion pounds, as he said people running public services always predict "Armageddon" before a budget. bit.ly/2j8osyI

The editor-in-chief of the Mirror titles has indicated that their parent group will face deeper job losses across its 5,000-plus workforce if it fails to seal a 130 million pound deal to buy Richard Desmond's Express and Star newspapers and celebrity magazine OK! bit.ly/2j7r9AB

The Telegraph

House building is the "number one priority" in the Budget and the "powers of the state" will be used to force construction numbers up to 300,000 per year, Chancellor Philip Hammond said. bit.ly/2j8fEZW

The Government looks to have given a rival bid to develop Heathrow's third runway a lift after stating for the first time it welcomed competition in the construction of the nation's airports. bit.ly/2j9GxMP

Sky News

A consortium of bondholders is on the brink of gaining control of BrightHouse, the UK's biggest rent-to-own retailer, as part of a 220 million pound restructuring of the troubled company. bit.ly/2j8SAdB

The Independent

Aled Jones has reportedly been taken off BBC broadcasts following an allegation about "inappropriate contact" by a female colleague. ind.pn/2j95wQx

Britain is poised to increase its Brexit "divorce bill" offer to Brussels, Philip Hammond has signalled, ahead of a fresh Cabinet clash on the issue. ind.pn/2j7Nyhl