PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 20

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Carlos Ghosn, the powerful head of Renault PA, Nissan Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors Corp, has been arrested in Japan after being accused of tax evasion and misconduct. He faces being fired from the board of the Japanese car maker this week. bit.ly/2R1DbeQ

- Vodafone Group PLC chief Nick Read has backed Huawei, the Chinese telecoms supplier that is under scrutiny from the government amid concerns about risks to national security. bit.ly/2QUBjUR

The Guardian

- Britain's TSB Bank, a subsidiary of Spain's Sabadell has poached a senior figure from CYBG PLC for its new chief executive, as the troubled bank seeks to draw a line under an IT meltdown that cost it 250 million pounds($321.53 million) and thousands of lost customers. bit.ly/2QX0LcD

- Companies that provide critical public services will have to draw up "living wills", to prevent taxpayers being saddled with the cost if another major outsourcer such as Carillion PLC collapses, under plans outlined by the government. bit.ly/2QX0XZp

The Telegraph

- European aerospace giants Airbus and Eutelsat will sink millions into building satellite parts in Britain in a major vote of confidence for the booming space industry. bit.ly/2R32qwY

- Mod Resources is to announce a listing on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday as it looks to put a copper project in Botswana into production. bit.ly/2QWqotM

Sky News

- Britain's biggest gambling groups Betfred, Ladbrokes and William Hill PLC will hold talks on Tuesday about an unprecedented series of voluntary curbs on their advertising amid mounting political pressure for a crackdown on their industry. bit.ly/2PAW8br

- The government is failing to deliver on promises to protect the UK's critical national infrastructure from cyber attacks, a report from a parliamentary committee has warned. bit.ly/2QX2Sx5

The Independent

- Politicians should be talking to businesses in their constituencies about the consequences of Brexit in order to reach a deal that will minimise damage to the economy, according to the president of the Confederation of British Industry John Allan. ind.pn/2PBZtHg ($1 = 0.7775 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)