PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Nov 20

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Bentley Motors has been ordered to pay more than 400,000 pounds ($516,520.00)in legal costs after it was found it had infringed trademarks controlled by a family-run business Bentley Clothing of Manchester. bit.ly/2KzpYID

The Institute of Directors said company leaders should be made to abide by an ethical code of conduct to help to restore trust in business. bit.ly/2OswySx

The Guardian

British retailer Lidl is giving its UK staff a pay rise worth 10 million pounds in March when its hourly rate improves. bit.ly/2Ovvygi

Insurance firm Lloyd's of London has urged workers to report inappropriate behaviour, after about 500 of its underwriters and brokers said they witnessed sexual harassment in the past year. bit.ly/331l8dG

The Telegraph

TSB Bank's chairman Richard Meddings accused law firm Slaughter and May of inaccuracies in its report on the computing failure, dismissing its findings on an IT meltdown at the bank as too "harsh". bit.ly/35c6OAy

Steelworkers' unions condemned Tata Steel plan to slash 3,000 jobs after a merger with rival ThyssenKrupp AG was blocked by Brussels competition regulators. bit.ly/2qjKO8j

Sky News

Clipper Logistics Plc Chairman Steve Parkin and Sun Capital Partners are planning a 300 million pounds bid to take the firm private. bit.ly/2KCgug5

The Independent

Jamie Oliver Group will open 19 new branches and rebrand two of its Italian restaurants in Bali and Hong Kong to Jamie Oliver Kitchen brand. bit.ly/2KDrRnL