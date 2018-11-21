PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 21

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- An attempted coup by Tory Brexiteers against Prime Minister Theresa May appears to have backfired, with voters giving the prime minister their strongest backing since last year's election. bit.ly/2Dxgz1M

- The board and biggest shareholders of British drugs company BTG PLC have recommended a 3.3 billion pound($4.22 billion) takeover by American rival Boston Scientific Corp. bit.ly/2Q8dwnu

- Drugmaker Indivior PLC's shares slumped by almost half on Tuesday, after an American court ruling allowed a rival, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, to launch a key copycat product. bit.ly/2DA2ArZ

The Guardian

- British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels on Wednesday to try to finalise the political declaration covering future UK-European Union relations after attempts by hard Brexiteers to remove her ended in humiliation. bit.ly/2DzX091

- Tory MP and co-chair of the all party parliamentary group (APPG) on fair business banking, Kevin Hollinrake, is expected to meet Philip Hammond on Wednesday to exert more pressure on behalf of small business customers who say they have been wronged by UK lenders. bit.ly/2Dy0Q2s

The Telegraph

- The Restaurant Group's takeover of Wagamama has been dealt a huge blow after its second-biggest investor, Columbia Threadneedle, said it would oppose the £559 million ($714.57 million) deal. bit.ly/2DzCllm

- The ousted chief executive of Telecom Italia SpA has launched an attack on Paul Singer, the head of the hedge fund Elliott, branding him a "raider" and accusing him of misleading investors. bit.ly/2DyTqvL

Sky News

- TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is to relocate its headquarters from London to Manchester, delivering a significant boost to the Northern Powerhouse as the FTSE 250 broadband provider accelerates a drive to shrink its cost-base. bit.ly/2DAUtvq

- School meals provider Compass Group PLC said it could change its menus and use alternative ingredients as it became the latest company to announce contingency plans for a no-deal Brexit scenario. bit.ly/2DvLTxX

The Independent

- The impact of a no-deal Brexit would be "lost jobs, lower wages, higher inflation" and the UK customs infrastructure is unlikely to be ready for it, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney suggested to a parliamentary committee on Tuesday. ind.pn/2DzNNgT

- French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Renault SA should remove chair Carlos Ghosn from his position. Renault will hold a board meeting on Tuesday to discuss how to deal with Ghosn's arrest and planned dismissal from Nissan. ind.pn/2DyGHt2