PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 21

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Here are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Former British Airways executive Steven Clark took more than $5 million in bribes from a contractor to help it win work with the airline. bit.ly/2OsjIUm

Norwegian Air has named petrol stations head Jacob Schram as the new chief executive. bit.ly/2Xzilr9

The Guardian

Asset manager Janus Henderson Group Plc has been fined 1.9 million pounds ($2.46 million) by UK's FCA for overcharging thousands of investors. bit.ly/2OwMt2b

UK insurer Legal & General Group Plc has partnered with 14 housing associations to build 3,000 affordable homes annually, as official figures state a surge in the number of affordable homes delivered in England last year. bit.ly/2OvaGWP

The Telegraph

British delivery company Just Eat Plc said fending off a hostile takeover assault by Dutch internet firm Prosus NV has cost it 17.5 million pounds. bit.ly/2KGz5Y7

Babcock International CEO Archie Bethel said private equity firms are likely to be encouraged by the takeover of rival Cobham Plc making a bid on the defence company more likely. bit.ly/2XuYTvG

Sky News

Former Marks and Spencer Group Plc CEO Jill McDonald has been appointed Costa Coffee's new chief executive. bit.ly/2O73u42

Former head of De Vere hotel Andrew Coppel to be named as the new chairman of Arcadia Group this week as the billionaire fights to keep it afloat after a turbulent year. bit.ly/2XxARQA