PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Nov 22

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

British wealth manager St James's Place on Thursday names Helena Morrissey to join the board of directors as a non-executive director on January 1. bit.ly/2XFCOe2

UK's FCA set a deadline of the first quarter of next year for banks to stop using Libor as the benchmark for pricing some derivatives. bit.ly/35iS6rw

The Guardian

Shareholders on Thursday backed JD Wetherspoon Plc chairman Tim Martine despite a furious row over corporate governance. bit.ly/2s8G1Hh

British rail union RMT will be on strike for almost all of December after talks to thwart the strike by South Western Railways broke down. bit.ly/37l8cTk

The Telegraph

UK's Competition and Markets Authority has asked Ocado to stop calling itself a grocer after half of its online retail business was sold to Marks and Spencer Group Plc. bit.ly/2rbrSbU

Rowan Gormley to quit as chief executive of Naked Wines Plc after selling off Majestic Wine. bit.ly/2s6Ss6q

Sky News

Andrew Fisher, former head of music recognition app Shazam Entertainment to become the next chairman of property portal Rightmove Plc. bit.ly/37skoBT