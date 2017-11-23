PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 23

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The former owner of the failed holiday company Monarch Airlines is about to receive a 60-million-pound ($79.92-million) windfall after the Court of Appeal ruled that administrators have the right to sell its airport take-off and landing slots. bit.ly/2jhsIfz

Paul Walter, a former senior bond trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, has been fined by the City watchdog after he took advantage of the computerised dealing of rival brokers to manipulate the price of Dutch government bonds. bit.ly/2jgxzxk

The Guardian

Philip Hammond placed a stamp duty cut for first-time buyers at the heart of his budget on Wednesday as he sought to mask Britain's deteriorating economic prospects by pledging to "revive the homeowning dream". bit.ly/2jgwghW

Traditional cider makers have warned they will be unfairly penalised by a tax on super-strength cider, as the rest of the drinks industry toasted the budget freeze on alcohol duty. bit.ly/2jhewTx

The Telegraph

Furniture retailer Multiyork has collapsed into administration, putting almost 550 UK jobs at risk. bit.ly/2jhgMKH

Aston Martin's turnaround is accelerating after the luxury sports car manufacturer notched up record sales in the first nine months of the year. bit.ly/2jfmNaQ

Sky News

The chairman of CMC Markets Plc, the financial spread-betting firm founded by Peter Cruddas, the former Tory treasurer, is to step down two years after its London flotation. bit.ly/2jhhjwb

The UK's data watchdog says it has "huge concerns" over Uber Technologies Inc's secret payment of $100,000 to hackers who stole users' information. The Information Commissioner's Office says the revelation that 57 million customers' and drivers' data was stolen by hackers and covered up by Uber raises questions about the company's ethics. bit.ly/2jgnaC4

The Independent

The Treasury's official forecaster has delivered its weakest GDP forecasts for the UK since it was established in 2010 on the back of a collapse in productivity growth. ind.pn/2jgxiuk

British Airways' parent company, IAG, has made an unprecedented personal attack on the chancellor, calling Philip Hammond "dull and uninspiring" after he failed to cut aviation tax. ind.pn/2jfDxi5 ($1 = 0.7508 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom Editing by Sandra Maler)