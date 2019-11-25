PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 25

Nov 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Boris Johnson has unveiled plans to spend 3.3 billion pounds ($4.23 billion) recruiting 50,000 more nurses as he launched the Tory manifesto with a pledge for a "sensible and moderate" One Nation Conservative Government. bit.ly/2rrpxJJ

Uber Technologies Inc's ability to keep operating in London is on a knife edge as Transport for London (TfL) considers whether to remove its licence over concerns about the identification of drivers. bit.ly/33mJPle

The Guardian

ScottishPower Ltd has begun plans for a major expansion of onshore windfarm projects across Scotland in anticipation of a government U-turn on support for wind power projects. bit.ly/2OkpqsJ

The Telegraph

Tesla Inc has received almost 190,000 pre-orders for its "Cybertruck" pickup less than three days after it was unveiled, despite an unusual angular design and awkward reveal event in which two of its windows unexpectedly smashed. bit.ly/2rmpsXQ

French conglomerate LVMH is closing in on a deal to buy Tiffany & Co after tabling a higher offer for the New York-based jeweller. bit.ly/34lxTBm

Sky News

The UK's biggest listed companies generated almost 85 billion pounds in taxes for the government last year, according to a survey that will be published this week amid vast pre-election spending commitments by the main political parties. bit.ly/2OdWjHg