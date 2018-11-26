PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 26

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Thousands of charities and community groups have been told by Barclays Plc they will have to pay for their banking after it deemed that they no longer qualified for free services. bit.ly/2R8wsiV

The former chairman of Nissan Motor Corp Carlos Ghosn has denied allegations that he understated his pay, days after he was arrested by police and dismissed by the Japanese carmaker. bit.ly/2BvzLvs

The Guardian

The big four accountancy firms Deloitte, PwC, Ernst & Young and KPMG are expected to come under pressure from a new rival following merger talks between BDO Unibank Inc and Moore Stephens. bit.ly/2r4nWGv

French President Emmanuel Macron has said the UK will be trapped in a customs union after Brexit unless Downing Street offers European fishermen full access to British waters during the coming trade negotiations. bit.ly/2DJ3gvc

The Telegraph

One of the country's top insolvency experts Paul Copley has been called in to the administration of Phones 4u to assess whether to launch a damages claims worth hundreds of millions of pounds against mobile operators over their alleged role in the collapse of the retailer. bit.ly/2THHy02

A former UBS Group trader Arif Hussein who was embroiled in the Libor-rigging scandal has been dealt another blow after failing to recover around 500,000 pounds in legal fees from the Swiss banking giant. bit.ly/2OZ8SmV

Sky News

The industrialists who bought British engineering group GKN Ltd in a controversial 8 billion pound ($10.25 billion) deal this year are weighing options for one of its key divisions after receiving a string of "low-ball" takeover offers. bit.ly/2DUcBkV

A number of internal documents belonging to the social media giant Facebook Inc were taken using parliament's legal powers as MPs continue to probe the Cambridge Analytica data scandal. bit.ly/2Bwtpfm