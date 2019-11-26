PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Nov 26

Nov 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- TSB Bank said it will shut 82 of its 540 branches by next year, putting between 300 and 400 jobs at risk. bit.ly/2DcZSr7

- Wincanton Plc has decided to drop plans to take over Eddie Stobart Logistics Plc. bit.ly/2OJ4la7

The Guardian

- Mike Ashley's Sports Direct International Plc has announced plans to rebrand itself as Frasers Group. bit.ly/2KVoh8H

- Former Barclays Plc executive Roger Jenkins told a jury he developed a "close" relationship with Qatar's prime minister in 2008, just months before the lender and Gulf state struck a controversial services deal that is now at the centre of a criminal trial. bit.ly/2Dd4m0S

The Telegraph

- CityFibre is attempting to tear up its exclusive partnership with Vodafone Group Plc, after it is at risk of losing out on major contracts as a result of exclusivity clauses and is seeking concessions from Vodafone. bit.ly/2XKRcl4

Sky News

- National Grid Plc will unveil a further step in its efforts to reduce its pension liabilities this week when it strikes a 1.6 billion pound ($2.05 billion) deal with Legal & General Group Plc (L&G). bit.ly/2KScnN1

- Uber Technologies Inc has been stripped of its London operating licence by regulator Transport for London (TfL) over a series of breaches that put passenger safety at risk. bit.ly/2QNWKtw