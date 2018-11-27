PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 27

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Norwegian oil and gas company DNO ASA has made a hostile bid for Faroe Petroleum Plc that values the explorer at 608 million pounds ($779 million). bit.ly/2DKUSLG

The British competition watchdog has warned that a prospective tie-up between U.S. payments firm Paypal Holdings Inc and Swedish start-up iZettle could mean higher costs for customers. bit.ly/2SgUWHd

The Guardian

Carlos Ghosn has been sacked as chairman of Mitsubishi Motors Corp, a week after he was arrested in Japan for alleged financial misconduct. bit.ly/2BzRqCk

U.S. President Donald Trump said British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal sounded like a "great deal" for the European Union that would stop the UK trading with the United States. bit.ly/2r8wyfj

The Telegraph

Pala Investments, an investment fund based in Switzerland, is looking to rescue the Drakelands tungsten mine in Devon after its owner Wolf Minerals went into liquidation last month, but talks have hit a snag over the cost of restoring the land after its working life is over. bit.ly/2ApY8ZL

Sky News

Events and information group RELX Plc is planning a 100 million pound takeover of the weekly magazine Times Higher Education, sources said. bit.ly/2Kx9jEF

The Bank of England has released the names of more than 800 people nominated as part of the public process to choose a scientist to appear on the next 50 pound note. bit.ly/2P4CKP0

The Independent

General Motors Co will fire 14,700 workers in North America and put five plants up for possible closure as it restructures to cut costs. ind.pn/2QnEk35