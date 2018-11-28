PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 28

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to withdraw carmaking subsidies for General Motors Co after the company unveiled plans to cut thousands of American jobs. bit.ly/2ShS5O9

Banks are "overly confident" about their ability to manage their information technology systems, despite overwhelming evidence that the number of technology failures is growing rapidly, a senior financial regulator warned. bit.ly/2r7osDB

The Guardian

Customers of Britain's 7,000 biggest companies would be given the right to vote on the pay of top executives under plans for a clampdown on boardroom pay being considered by Labour. bit.ly/2TWEPQK

The competition regulator has scored a landmark legal victory over Viagogo, securing a court order that will force the tickets website to give consumers more information about what they are buying, including the identity of those advertising tickets. bit.ly/2r5UK1O

The Telegraph

Facebook Inc investigated suspicions of Russian data harvesting as early as 2014, at least two years before the social network admitted to widespread interference from Moscow, according to private emails seized by Parliament. bit.ly/2TREQp5

Theme park operator Euro Disney, part of Walt Disney Co , has revealed it will create more than 1,000 jobs as part of a development plan which it hopes will double its visitor capacity and triple the number of hotel rooms on its site by 2030. bit.ly/2RhMmI3

Sky News

Netflix Inc will unveil a major deal with the estate of one of the world's best-known children's authors, Roald Dahl, as it continues its multibillion pound content acquisition spree. bit.ly/2FJc5I3

The Co-operative Group Ltd has poached an executive from rival CYBG Plc to spearhead its business banking operations as it targets a slice of a new 750 million pounds ($955.20 million) fund designed to bolster competition in the market. bit.ly/2Q2EAW5

The Independent

U.S. President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort denied reports that he held secret meetings with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, including one that took place in 2016 just months before a trove of hacked Democratic emails were released on the whistle-blowing website. ind.pn/2SeKKyQ