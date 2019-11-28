PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Nov 28

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- Pressure Technologies Plc has been found guilty of the death at work of one of its maintenance engineers at Sheffield Crown Court. bit.ly/2Dpyrug
- About 30 percent of applications received by Bó, the new digital bank set up by Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, since the app-based venture went live two weeks ago, were fraudulent. bit.ly/33nsVmh
The Guardian
- Virgin Trains' new operators FirstGroup Plc and Trenitalia to rename the service Avanti. bit.ly/2OsixFE
The Telegraph
- The chief executive officer of Future Plc, Zillah Byng-Thorne, has sold most of her shares, netting cash returns of more than 14.6 million pounds ($18.73 million). bit.ly/33tRPAG
- Nando's Chickenland Ltd's billionaire owner Dick Enthoven has refinanced 128 million pounds of the comapny's debt. bit.ly/35GU5X0
Sky News
- Tata Steel Ltd has confirmed it will be cutting up to 1,000 jobs in the U.K. as part of the "transformation" of its European business. bit.ly/2OqVPO3
$1 = 0.7794 pounds Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom