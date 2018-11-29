PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 29

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Britain's biggest banks could withstand an onslaught as tough as a hard Brexit or the financial crisis and still lend to businesses and individuals, according to Bank of England. bit.ly/2ShwXHA

Britain hopes to strengthen its influence over European standards of products and services after two key organisations, Cen and Cenelec, agreed that the UK can retain its seat at the table after Brexit. bit.ly/2P5eigt

The Guardian

Sky warned that plans by the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 to build a British Netflix could fall foul of the competition regulator. bit.ly/2E4BZEB

The automotive industry and Airbus SE offered tentative support to Theresa May's proposed Brexit deal, warning that the “cliff-edge” no-deal alternative would be much worse for the UK. bit.ly/2DQaY6K

The Telegraph

The Restaurant Group Plc prevailed in its battle with shareholders after a controversial 559 million pound ($716.92 million) takeover of Wagamama was voted through. bit.ly/2E3DrH3

Public sector outsourcers who take months to pay their own suppliers face being blocked from bidding for new contracts under new Government plans to crack down on late payments. bit.ly/2P5eigt

Sky News

The Bank of England said a disorderly Brexit could push the UK towards the biggest slump in modern memory and involving no new trade deals, severe disruption at borders and uncertain economic conditions, could lead to the British economy shrinking by nearly 8 percent. bit.ly/2RrpyG0

UK government plans to build Britain's own satellite navigation system could hit the buffers because other countries have already claimed the signal space. bit.ly/2Ashttc

The Independent

The cost of calls to directory enquiry services is to be restricted via a new price cap on 118 phone numbers, the communications watchdog Ofcom has announced. ind.pn/2zvp7Di ($1 = 0.7797 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)