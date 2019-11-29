PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 29

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Blackmore Bond, a minibond company has raised at least 25 million pounds ($32.08 million) for property developments, faces further questions over its future after it again delayed interest payments to thousands of savers. bit.ly/34ufX7R

The Guardian

- Virgin Money has nearly doubled the pay of its chief executive to 3.4 million pounds after the bank was pushed to a second consecutive annual loss by a 385 million pound charge for mis-sold payment protection insurance. bit.ly/33zladj

- TSB has unveiled the locations of 82 branches across the UK that will close next year, with the loss of around 370 jobs. bit.ly/2Dodtvx

The Telegraph

- Retail tycoon Philip Day is poised to seize back control of troubled fashion chain Bonmarche, months after his stake was wiped out when the firm crashed into administration. bit.ly/33wYKZY

- Pressure is mounting on the blue-chip companies still giving huge pension top-ups to their bosses as top offender CRH Plc refuses to budge. bit.ly/2XXuiqP

Sky News

- Both the Conservatives and Labour have failed to put forward a "properly credible prospectus" for their spending plans, leading economic think tank Institute for Fiscal Studies said. bit.ly/2rBT43u

- The owner of Manchester's Trafford Centre has hired advisers to work on a critical restructuring of its balance sheet as it prepares to tap investors for new capital. Intu Properties Plc has drafted in PricewaterhouseCoopers to work alongside its existing City advisers. bit.ly/33oWmEA

The Independent

- The Conservatives are threatening a review of Channel 4's broadcasting remit following a row that saw a melting block of ice stand in for Boris Johnson during a climate change debate. bit.ly/2Du2Wio

- The BBC has been criticised for posting about being apathetic about politics just before the voter registration deadline – but the broadcaster says the posts have been taken out of context. bit.ly/2Y1HydZ