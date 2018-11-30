PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 30

Nov 30 (Reuters) - - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

British automotive group Jaguar Land Rover announced about 200 jobs losses at it Solihull factory as a result of the carmaker moving production of its Discovery model to Slovakia. bit.ly/2KH0Sq7

European leaders are prepared to offer Britain a three-month extension to Article 50 to prevent parliamentary deadlock triggering a no-deal Brexit. bit.ly/2rd70Of

The Guardian

Police in Germany raided the offices of Deutsche Bank in connection with the Panama Papers revelations and as part of an investigation into alleged money laundering. bit.ly/2zwDO9n

A 2.9 billion pound ($3.71 billion) takeover bid by a consortium for the shopping centre group Intu Properties , which owns the Trafford Centre in Manchester and Metrocentre in Gateshead, has been abandoned amid Brexit-related concerns. bit.ly/2RmLUZ5

The Telegraph

Facebook Inc has accused the U.S. businessman at the centre of a row over what it knew about the Cambridge Analytica scandal of deliberately leaking sealed court documents to British MPs. bit.ly/2FO8CYF

Geoff Drabble, the boss of plant hire giant Ashtead Group , will retire next year after more than a decade at the helm. bit.ly/2BGpNHv

Sky News

Volkswagen and Tesco announced a joint venture to create a network of free charging points for electric cars at the retailer's biggest stores. bit.ly/2KGDaKJ

Analytics company Clarivate Analytics has joined a 100 million pound ($127.82 million) contest to buy the weekly magazine Times Higher Education. bit.ly/2Q2bN3K

The Independent

German pharmaceutical giant Bayer is planning to cut 12,000 jobs worldwide, in a restructuring that will also see the group sell a number of brands, including Dr Scholl’s. ind.pn/2zwxNJV