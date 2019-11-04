PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 4

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Here are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Reed Smith has become the first U.S. law firm in London to be allowed to create non-lawyer partners and raise outside investment. bit.ly/2NaCAb5

Officials from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency are making precautionary detailed checks on Boeing 737 Next Generation (NG), with input from the Civil Aviation Authority, but there is no suggestion they have uncovered any faults. bit.ly/2NG3E0M

The Guardian

McDonald's Corp Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook has left the fast food giant after violating company policy by engaging in a consensual relationship with an employee, it said on Sunday. bit.ly/34BBIlR

U.S. President Donald Trump said he hoped Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a "wonderful guy", and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage would come together on a united political platform. bit.ly/328tsrP

The Telegraph

Hundreds of thousands of British expatriates have been urged to ask friends or relations to help them cast their ballots in the general election as there will be little time to vote by post before polling day. bit.ly/2NCRi9J

Litigation funders are lining up to bankroll the legal fight against Neil Woodford and main backer Hargreaves Lansdown, as hundreds of angry investors turn to the courts for redress after the fund manager's implosion. bit.ly/2JNycNb

Sky News

Mothercare Plc is finalising a restructuring plan that could see its British operations placed into administration this week, dealing a fresh blow to a beleaguered retail sector. bit.ly/36sQ49G (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)