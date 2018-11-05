PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 5

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Microsoft Corp does not exploit customers' personal information to boost profits, Chief Executive Satya Nadella has said in an apparent swipe at rivals such as Google and Facebook. bit.ly/2F57Ar4

Greenfields Petroleum Corp, an energy minnow, is seeking to raise $60 million through a London listing to breathe new life into Soviet Union-era oil and gas fields off Azerbaijan. bit.ly/2F4hcCk

The Guardian

British Airways has been accused of providing "deplorable service" after more than 100 London-bound passengers were stranded in the United States for nearly three days due to a technical fault on a plane. bit.ly/2AMoeHH

The chair of Patisserie Valerie, Luke Johnson, has waived his salary and pledged to give up some of his other jobs as he battles to turn around the cake shop after an accounting scandal. bit.ly/2AMojLv

The Telegraph

Germany's nationalised train operator is locked in crisis talks with the government as unprecedented levels of disruption cripple the finances of one of Britain's biggest rail franchises. bit.ly/2ANd9Gn

Controversial entrepreneur Rob Terry is plotting a comeback despite remaining at the centre of a fraud investigation into a devastating accounting scandal at insurance software company Quindell. bit.ly/2ALYfjO

Sky News

A U.S.-style regime obliging company bosses to certify the accuracy of their financial reports should be adopted in Britain in the wake of the outcry over the collapse of Carillion, EY's UK chairman said. bit.ly/2F3S26H

The founder of IWG Plc, the serviced offices giant which competes with WeWork, is plotting a 2.2 billion pound ($2.86 billion) break-up that could see its property portfolio eventually sold to outside investors. bit.ly/2ALYJGD

The Independent

More than 70 business leaders have backed calls for a final say on the final terms of Britain's exit from the EU, warning that the UK faces "either a blindfold or a destructive hard Brexit" that would be bad for both firms and jobs. ind.pn/2ANQF8h

The British government's council house building drive will come at the expense of fewer new units constructed by housing associations. ind.pn/2ALYgEn ($1 = 0.7698 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)