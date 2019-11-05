PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 5

Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Former CEO of Tesco Bank Benny Higgins, has been appointed chairman of the financial advisory firm AAB Wealth. bit.ly/33cYFLE

International Airlines Group, the parent of British Airways has swooped on Spain's Air Europa, in a 1 billion euro ($1.11 billion) takeover deal designed to extend its reach across Latin America and the Caribbean. bit.ly/2Nhm9tJ

The Guardian

British shale gas company Cuadrilla has said it would provide the oil and gas regulator with new data to address the concerns of communities near active fracking sites. bit.ly/2JQ7N12

Ryanair Plc has warned there is "a real risk" it will have no Boeing 737 Max planes flying next summer because of further delays to the delivery of the grounded aircraft. It said it is sticking to its plans to cut bases and pilot and cabin crew jobs. bit.ly/34AZhLz

The Telegraph

Toy and baby clothes retailer Mothercare Plc will call in administrators to dump its collapsing UK arm, putting 2,500 jobs at risk. bit.ly/36ALvtQ

Advertising executives are trying to jump ship from WPP Plc to Martin Sorrell's new venture S4 Capital, he said, with new candidates approaching him every day. bit.ly/2JNOvcA

Sky News

A consortium led by WG Partners is close to entering exclusive talks to buy 500 million pounds ($644.20 million) of healthcare assets accumulated by Woodford Portfolio. bit.ly/2JQ4Y0d

The Independent

Labour lawmaker Lindsay Hoyle was elected as the next Speaker of the House of Commons after John Bercow stood down from the post. bit.ly/34F7IFJ ($1 = 0.7762 pounds) ($1 = 0.8988 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)