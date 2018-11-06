PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 6

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

British broadcaster ITV Plc on Sunday hired Chris Kennedy from software development group Micro Focus International Plc to succeed Ian Griffiths as the new finance director. bit.ly/2F5Nvko

City minister John Glen said the UK is close to reaching a deal on financial services with the European Union which will stave off a hard Brexit next year. bit.ly/2JJ6tfg

The Guardian

Lawyers acting for a passenger who was racially abused on a Ryanair flight have demanded an apology and compensation from the airline, describing its response as "woeful". bit.ly/2Osyqst

Treasury Committee Chair Nicky Morgan accused Chancellor Philip Hammond of prioritising jobs in the gambling industry over the lives of addicts by delaying a cut in maximum stakes on fixed-odds betting terminals. bit.ly/2APE4RV

The Telegraph

The British arm of German supermarket group Lidl said on Monday it would boost hourly wages for its 17,000 employees as part of its "ongoing commitment" to supporting employees. bit.ly/2QgTdAW

Anglo-Australian mining company BHP Billiton is facing a multi-billion-pound lawsuit in Liverpool over the failure of the Samarco dam in Brazil in November 2015. bit.ly/2ztBWNF

Sky News

Lloyds Banking Group is set to announce plans to cut 6,000 existing jobs and create 8,000 new roles on Tuesday as part of a planned 3 billion pound ($3.91 billion) transformation and technology investment programme. bit.ly/2OpgfUw

Tyre manufacturer Michelin has confirmed it will shut down its Dundee factory by mid-2020, adding that the plant had been rendered unsuitable due to changes in demand and competition from cheap products from Asia. bit.ly/2RFrtX9

The Independent

Meat retailer Crawshaw Group PLC has confirmed the loss of 354 jobs after the company collapsed into administration. The company said that the administrators have begun discussions with interested parties "with a view to agreeing a sale over the coming weeks". ind.pn/2ANy3VJ