PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Nov 6

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Here are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Sports Direct has said it will not rescue any more distressed retailers until politicians introduce better protection for shareholders facing losses from collapsed companies. bit.ly/2ChwcIJ

The clearance for the takeover of British defence company Cobham Plc by U.S. private equity Advent International has been prevented due to unresolved issues. bit.ly/2PPUWzO

The Guardian

Former owner of failed department store chain BHS, Dominic Chappell, has been banned from holding any company directorships for a decade. bit.ly/34xYHOw

Rail workers at UK's commuter networks South Western Railway, are set to go on strike for almost all of December. bit.ly/2WNDm0E

The Telegraph

BlackRock Inc and Schroders Plc emerge as frontrunners to take over Woodford Patient Capital Trust portfolio ahead of a decision on whether to wind it up. bit.ly/36HHq7B

Inmarsat's $3.4 billion takeover at the hands of U.S. private equity Oaktree Capital Management could face a delay after several prominent shareholders said the business was considerably undervalued. bit.ly/33jR5ih

Sky News

Baby products retailer Mothercare Plc has confirmed the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as administrators for the collapsed company. bit.ly/36F1uqO

Thomas Cook Plc did not have insurance to cover potential claims from thousands of customers for serious injury, illness or even deaths sustained while on holiday, Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom told the House of Commons. bit.ly/34uNvly