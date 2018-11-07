PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 7

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Barclays Plc Chief Executive Tim Throsby failed to disclose for two months a loan from one of the lender's biggest rivals, JPMorgan Chase & Co, in the latest breach of rules by a senior employee at the London-based bank. bit.ly/2APBQlp

Stewart Ford, the former boss of Keydata, the failed investment firm, has lost an appeal against a record 76 million pound ($99.6 million) personal fine over the mis-selling of hundreds of millions of pounds of "death bonds" to pensioners. bit.ly/2Otut6T

The Guardian

England's care regulator has warned that one of the country's largest home care providers, private equity-owned Allied Healthcare, could stop operating at the end of the month. bit.ly/2SS5BJu

A Qatari state-backed company, Katara Holdings, is set to buy the Grosvenor House hotel on London's Park Lane, the latest in a string of acquisitions of the capital's trophy assets. bit.ly/2yQJrPp

The Telegraph

British fund manager Neil Woodford faces a grilling at the High Court over his role in the failed boardroom coup attempt at Stobart Group Ltd earlier this year. bit.ly/2Fa3Btb

The boss of Randgold Resources Ltd has blamed listing rules in the United Kingdom for forcing the gold miner to abandon the London Stock Exchange after its 18 billion pound ($23.59 billion) merger with Canada's Barrick Gold Corp . bit.ly/2DsaaWt

Sky News

German manufacturer Schaeffler said it plans to close two of its UK plants over the next two years, with 500 jobs expected to be lost, citing Brexit uncertainty. bit.ly/2F8mj4s

Sue Fox, the boss of Marks and Spencer Group Plc financial services arm, has quit months before its long-term partnership with owner HSBC‎ Holdings Plc comes up for renewal. bit.ly/2yTfEWe

The Independent

Three British supermarkets Asda, Morrisons and Sainsbury's have announced petrol price cuts of up to 2 pence per litre in response to accusations that retailers were not passing on savings from lower wholesale costs. ind.pn/2PHmJmo

Spain's tourism minister Reyes Maroto is holding talks this week with the heads of some of Britain's biggest travel companies, including Thomas Cook Group Plc, to draw up proposals in case the UK crashes out of the EU with no withdrawal agreement in place. ind.pn/2Dqt7bW