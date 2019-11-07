PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 7

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Widening losses and a sharp fall in sales have prompted Clarks to warn that it is under "significant stress" and will make a "meaningful" number of store closures. bit.ly/2NTvmaK

Jupiter Fund Management Plc on Wednesday has hired former Northern Rock director Nichola Pease as its chairwoman. bit.ly/36GIngg

The Guardian

Pensions & Investment Research Consultants (PIRC) said shareholders should oppose JD Wetherspoon's annual report after questions were raised about the company's spending of almost £95,000 during the 2016 Brexit referendum campaign. bit.ly/2PWlzTM

The Appledore shipyard in Devon could reopen as soon as December if a deal about taking on the shipyard by multiple parties is secured. bit.ly/2Cn4L0m

The Telegraph

British engineering company Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc has teamed up with German aerospace design company APUS and Brandenburg university to make a hybrid-electric engine for small planes. bit.ly/34wOLom

Intu Properties Plc has warned that it may seek extra cash from shareholders as the shopping centre firm battles falling rental income and struggles to sell assets. bit.ly/2oYxXHS

Sky News

Chinese investment vehicle Hony Capital, owner of Pizza Express has hired advisers to help with creditor talks over its 1.1 billion pounds ($1.41 billion) debt pile. bit.ly/2CjaqEr

The Independent

PricewaterhouseCoopers, the administrators of troubled retailer Mothercare Plc has said it will close all its 79 shops in the UK, putting 2,500 jobs at risk. bit.ly/2Ch3wQe