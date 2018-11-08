PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 8

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Redrow founder Steve Morgan plans to leave at the end of March and will be succeeded as executive chairman by John Tutte, the company's group chief executive. bit.ly/2yVy2xx

Sir Charlie Mayfield will step down as chairman of the John Lewis Partnership in 2020 after more than a decade overseeing the management of two of Britain's best known retailers, John Lewis department stores and Waitrose. bit.ly/2SV4Tew

The Guardian

The Confederation of British Industry has dismissed reports that it would play a part in a government PR plan to sell a Brexit deal to the public. bit.ly/2F6c803

The UK property market is at its weakest for six years, with prices flat or falling across half the country according to Britain's official surveyors body, with reports that sales are "in limbo" until a Brexit deal emerges. bit.ly/2D9eN6P

The Telegraph

Ousted Persimmon Chief Executive Jeff Fairburn turned down a final chance in recent weeks to save his job by handing back a bigger chunk of his controversial 75 million pound ($98.45 million) bonus. bit.ly/2PjV4IX

The Ministry of Defence is opening up its infrastructure projects to try to get more small suppliers involved in its 3 billion-pound-a-year ($3.94 billion) spending programme and reduce its vulnerability to a Carillion-style collapse. bit.ly/2Pik7Mu

Sky News

TalkTalk, the listed telecoms group, and Infracapital, an investment vehicle owned by the insurance giant Prudential, have reached an impasse after months of talks about a new joint venture. bit.ly/2Dt14sw

Facebook has delayed plans to introduce checks on verifying the identities of political advertisers in the UK as part of an initiative to tackle election interference. bit.ly/2RJdqjo

The Independent

Theresa May has opened the doors of Downing Street to big business with five new advisory councils which will guide the prime minister on post-Brexit opportunities. ind.pn/2D77jBg