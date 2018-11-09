PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 9

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

A Brussels plan to put a customs border in the Irish Sea if there is no Brexit agreement will be included in a divorce deal, a leaked letter from British Prime Minister Theresa May suggests. bit.ly/2OB0SIK

Britain will grow more slowly next year than any other European Union economy bar Italy and will take the bottom slot alone in 2020, the European Commission predicts. bit.ly/2D6zKPP

The Guardian

Retailers have called for "decisive action" from the government to support UK's battered high streets after new data showed the number of shops, pubs and restaurants lying empty has soared by more than 4,400 in the first six months of this year. bit.ly/2zEFT2b

Business leaders are calling for a final say on Brexit, with a majority of firms backing a second referendum that would give voters a choice between Theresa May's deal and staying in the EU. bit.ly/2RKoUmn

The Telegraph

Canada's Bombardier Inc, which makes aerospace components in Northern Ireland and has extensive rail operations across Britain, revealed it will cut 5,000 roles, or 7 percent of its global workforce, over the next 18 months as part of a massive streamlining programme. bit.ly/2Qw2zc3

National Grid Plc has given the green light to an 850 million-pound ($1.1 billion) plan to build the world's longest high-voltage power cable between the United Kingdom and Denmark. bit.ly/2AUf5Nn

Sky News

A deal between British energy supplier SSE Plc and Germany's Innogy SE has been delayed after energy regulator, Ofgem, proposed a cap to default energy prices. bit.ly/2ODFq64

KPMG is to cease undertaking non-audit work for the FTSE-350 companies whose accounts it supervises, becoming the first of the "big four" firms to make such a pledge in the aftermath of scandals surrounding the collapse of Carillion Plc and British Home Stores (BHS). bit.ly/2qyeM4C

The Independent

British electricals company Dyson has won a legal battle with European courts over energy labelling of vacuum cleaners with the court backing its argument that the legislation discriminated against its products. ind.pn/2DrsXkN ($1 = 0.7654 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)