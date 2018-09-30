PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 1

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Chancellor Philip Hammond is set to promise reforms to the unpopular apprenticeship levy, the vocational training policy that has been beset by problems since its introduction last year, as the government seeks to repair damage to its relationship with industry. bit.ly/2P2h3zF

The former chief executive of UBS Group AG, Oswald Grubel, has said that the rogue trader behind a 1.5 billion pounds ($1.96 billion) loss at the Swiss bank must "face the consequences" of his actions as he fights deportation from Britain. bit.ly/2P1rIuL

The Guardian

The billionaire businessman and easyJet Plc founder, Stelios Haji-Ioannou, is taking legal action against Netflix Inc over its comedy series Easy, claiming its use of the name breaches his company's European trademarks. bit.ly/2P1pmvV

Backers of mini nuclear power stations have asked for billions of pounds of taxpayers' money to build their first UK projects, according to an official document. bit.ly/2OZCH7L

The Telegraph

The International Monetary Fund is launching a new campaign to stop the trade war and encourage nations to rediscover the benefits of trade, in the face of higher tariffs and anti-trade rhetoric, particularly as the United States builds barriers against Chinese goods. bit.ly/2NRXbms

Digital start-ups are complaining they have been frozen out of the lion's share of a contest for 775 million pounds of funding stumped up by Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc to boost competition in business banking. bit.ly/2OY80Qj

Sky News

Jeremy Hunt has compared the EU to the "prison" of the Soviet Union as it tries to prevent member states from leaving. In a notable speech at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, the foreign secretary warned Brussels against rejecting the "hand of friendship" offered by Theresa May. bit.ly/2P1IM3M

The Independent

One of the biggest Conservative donors, Alexander Temerko, has warned senior Tory figures that he and other backers will not accept the party seeking a catastrophic no-deal Brexit. ind.pn/2P0p1t6 ($1 = 0.7671 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)