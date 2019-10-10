PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 10

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- BHP Group Plc is facing a shareholder revolt after influential investors urged the giant miner to suspend membership of contentious trade groups that lobby for the fossil fuels industry. bit.ly/2ov9bP9

- The directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding, a 500 million pound ($610.60 million) London-listed investment trust, have been accused of treating shareholders poorly while allowing the fund managers to pocket high fees. bit.ly/35mYSNZ

The Guardian

- British Airways will offset all domestic flight emissions from next year, after its owner International Consolidated Airlines Group SA became the first airline group to commit to net-zero carbon flying by 2050. bit.ly/30V6KCQ

- Prosecutors for the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) say attempts by former Barclays Plc bank bosses to show advisory services provided by Qatar were merely a "smoke-screen" to try to "legitimise" fraudulent payments to the Gulf state in 2008. bit.ly/35n2CyM

The Telegraph

- Links of London, the London-based jewellery seller, has gone bust, putting 350 jobs at risk as the High Street crisis claims another victim. bit.ly/2MvQEuf

- The former head of MI6, Sir John Sawers, has urged the government to block an American takeover of British aerospace giant Cobham Plc. bit.ly/2IAfQOW

Sky News

- Upfield, owned by the private equity giant KKR & Co Inc , is negotiating to buy Violife Foods, a Greek-headquartered operating in one of the global food industry's fastest-growing segments. bit.ly/33jif8Q

- The Bank of England has warned Facebook Inc that its global digital currency Libra must meet the "highest standards" if it is to be allowed in the UK. bit.ly/2AWCGMx ($1 = 0.8189 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)