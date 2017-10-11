PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 11

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Royal Bank of Scotland Plc's 425 million pound ($561.43 million) "challenger" fund's grant policy has come under attack from new lenders and politicians because one of its chief beneficiaries could be Banco Santander SA. bit.ly/2fZVzUb

Britain will miss out on the best global economic conditions since 2011 as the post-Brexit outlook holds the country back next year, the International Monetary Fund has warned. bit.ly/2kF7NXy

The Guardian

Network Rail is set to be granted an enhanced budget, likely to be more than 40 billion STG, to run Britain's railway. bit.ly/2yaEpf3

Workers from Bombardier Inc's Belfast plant on Wednesday will unfurl a banner outside the Houses of Parliament in London demanding that Theresa May and her ministers do more to safeguard their jobs. bit.ly/2i2Zd4d

The Telegraph

Equifax Inc on Tuesday said it is contacting nearly 700,000 customers in the UK to alert them that their data had been stolen in the attack. The company had earlier estimated that the number of people affected in the UK was "fewer than 400,000." bit.ly/2yXIaU3

Convenience chain Nisa has recommended its 1,190 shopkeeper members to agree to a 143 million STG takeover from The Co-operative Group after four months of stop-start talks. bit.ly/2wLMkxP

Sky News

The asset management firm Old Mutual Global Investors is in talks to take a stake in payments app TransferWise. bit.ly/2yXzjlo

Unilever Plc is shifting approximately 140 UK-based jobs to the Netherlands as part of a plan to create a new global headquarters for brands such as PG Tips and Magnum ice cream. bit.ly/2ybULnP

The Independent

Lord Myners, the former City minister and now Labour peer, has called for an inquiry to be held into Monarch Airlines as the after shocks from the airline's collapse continue. ind.pn/2yE3sdx

The Office for Budget Responsibility of UK on Tuesday said it anticipates significantly reducing the assumption for potential productivity growth over the next five years. ind.pn/2yEQEUk