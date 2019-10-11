PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 11

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The board of Renault SA, the French carmaker, is likely to dismiss Thierry Bolloré, chief executive, at a meeting today, according to sources close to the group. bit.ly/33koYz5

- Britain's biggest maker of Christmas puddings, Matthew Walker, has been sold by the "chicken king" Ranjit Singh Boparan to Valeo Foods for 67 million pound ($83.24 million). bit.ly/2OBDNJF

The Guardian

- Britain will be able to keep its lights on and homes warm through the winter even if imports of European electricity and gas come to a halt, according to National Grid Plc. bit.ly/2Mvy8SF

- Wrightbus Ltd, the Northern Ireland-based maker of the revived Routemaster London bus, faces liquidation on Friday if a sale cannot be agreed. bit.ly/2OEtlRA

The Telegraph

- Willie Walsh, boss of British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) believes the 14 billion pound ($17.39 billion) third runway at Heathrow Airport is unlikely to go ahead due to a growing backlash over the environment. bit.ly/3275qxU

- Hargreaves Lansdown Plc has clashed with its eponymous founder and largest shareholder Peter Hargreaves over how the company handles its political donations. bit.ly/2p6AQGn

Sky News

- Britain is proposing a move towards a "pared-down free trade agreement" to end the Brexit stalemate and get a deal done by the end of October, according to well-placed sources in Brussels. bit.ly/33lxE8m

- James Dyson, the inventor of the bagless vacuum cleaner, has cancelled its new electric car project before production had even begun. bit.ly/35nrgPV

The Independent

- A no-deal Brexit which led to 10% tariffs on exports would make Nissan Motor Co Ltd's European business model unsustainable, its chairman, Gianluca de Ficchy, has warned. bit.ly/33flWMy ($1 = 0.8049 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)