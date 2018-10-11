PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 11

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Private companies and public sector employers will be forced to reveal their ethnicity pay gap under plans to be outlined by Theresa May today. bit.ly/2QILmMb

Theresa May was warned by the DUP that it would be prepared to bring down her government if she signs up to a compromise with Brussels to solve the Irish border question next week. bit.ly/2PvNpU1

The Guardian

A group of remain-backing Tory MPs are plotting to form a rival movement to Jacob Rees-Mogg's highly effective Eurosceptics, with the aim of voting down Theresa May's Brexit deal amid concerns that it would wreck the economy. bit.ly/2CBJ0vE

The Telegraph

Theresa May will on Thursday ask her Brexit "war Cabinet" to agree a backstop plan that would keep Britain in a customs union with Brussels until a permanent trade deal can be agreed. bit.ly/2yysJmH

The senior Scotland Yard officer who locked himself in his car during the Westminster terror attack is due to retire within weeks, as pressure mounts on the police watchdog to investigate his conduct. bit.ly/2OkZAGA

Sky News

A final deal on the terms of Britain's divorce from the EU is "within reach" by next Wednesday, the bloc's chief negotiator has said. bit.ly/2A3lB3N

Cooper Tire Europe is to axe 300 jobs under plans to shift much of its production overseas to cut costs. bit.ly/2ybOJoe

The Independent

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has gave Npower and SSE Plc 's merger final clearance. ind.pn/2yqRktM