PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 12

The Times
Sir Martin Sorrell is closing in on another acquisition at his newly listed advertising venture, potentially placing further strain on his relationship with WPP. bit.ly/2IONcsb
Prized post-Brexit trade agreements with the United States, China and India would have only a "relatively modest" impact on Britain's economy, according to Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR). bit.ly/2A5kn89
The Guardian
Sir Richard Branson has suspended talks with the Saudi government over investment in his space tourism venture Virgin Galactic and has put on hold directorship of two massive tourism projects planned by Saudi Arabia along the Red Sea. bit.ly/2RI7x6A
The Telegraph
Theresa May is facing the threat of Cabinet resignations after she accepted EU demands that there will be no time limit on her controversial Brexit backstop plan. bit.ly/2A5G5Ju
Philip Hammond plans to scrap a promised income tax cut to pay for a climbdown on Universal Credit, the Telegraph understands. bit.ly/2ORt6D7
Sky News
Fashion chain Coast has collapsed into administration - putting 300 jobs at risk. bit.ly/2NCfI1d
The world's largest property investor is close to clinching an 800 million-plus pounds takeover of the NEC Group, the live events complex which plays host to Crufts. bit.ly/2CCiu5v
The Independent
Cadbury owner Mondelez International Inc UK paid no corporation tax in Britain last year, despite reporting profit of more than 185 million pounds. ind.pn/2PtTfF6
Johnston Press, the publisher of the i newspaper, The Scotsman and The Yorkshire Post, has put itself up for sale. ind.pn/2ydG4Sm
