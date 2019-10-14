PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 13

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

A report commissioned by the government's climate change advisers said air miles schemes should be banned as they encourage excessive flying. bit.ly/2B5bWJV

Paul Walsh, the former boss of the FTSE 100 company behind two of the world's bestselling gins, has taken a stake in Brockmans, a fast-growing "super-premium" gin maker. bit.ly/32eiz8H

The Guardian

Confederation of British Industry said Labour Party's plans for a sweeping renationalisation of utilities would cost Britain almost 200 billion pounds ($252.12 billion). bit.ly/2INRYaD

The Telegraph

David Martin, the former Arriva chief who replaced Wolfhart Hauser, is to meet investors at the end of a whistle-stop tour of the United States on Oct 31, The Daily Telegraph understands. bit.ly/33u3MH3

Britain's "speed limit" for growth has been damaged by uncertainty over Brexit that it could hamper the Bank of England's ability to help a weak economy with lower interest rates, deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said on Sunday. bit.ly/33pMjzu

Sky News

British roadside recovery group and insurer AA PLC's board has hired the search firm Korn Ferry to find a successor to John Leach, who will step down next summer. bit.ly/316dNss