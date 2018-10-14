PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 15

Oct 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The company that owns Patisserie Valerie is considering taking legal action against its auditors for their alleged failure to spot a 40 million pound ($52.42 million) black hole in the upmarket café and cake shop operator's finances. bit.ly/2P3eOzG

The Midland Hotel, a grade II listed building next to the former Manchester Central station, is being bought by the Swedish hotel investor Pandox, in a deal valuing the 115-year-old property at 115 million pounds. bit.ly/2PzHRrp

The Guardian

The Brexit negotiations are on a knife-edge as Theresa May's domestic vulnerability over the Irish border threatens to kill off hopes of an October deal, with the Brexit secretary, Dominic Raab, forced to make a dash to Brussels to seek more time from the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier. bit.ly/2CfhVxi

The British economy is heading for its worst year in almost a decade amid the growing risks from no-deal Brexit, according to economic forecaster EY Item Club. bit.ly/2yGLmVB

The Telegraph

British entertainment start-up Bombay Sour will launch a new video streaming platform this week on which subscribers will be able to buy shares in upcoming content. bit.ly/2P0KxkK

The Treasury has asked high street banks to assess their exposure to at-risk sectors and companies if a "no-deal" Brexit leads to a cash crunch. bit.ly/2CeZlFC

Sky News

Purplebricks Group Plc will announce on Monday that it is to become a shareholder in German online estate agent Homeday through a joint venture with the German media giant Axel Springer. bit.ly/2yksZXe

The Independent

Former Brexit secretary David Davis has told Tory MPs they should trigger a leadership contest to topple Theresa May unless she drops her Brexit plan this week. ind.pn/2NIvmbk ($1 = 0.7631 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)