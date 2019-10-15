PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct. 15

Oct 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivered the Queen's Speech with measures to fight crime and improve the NHS as he prepared to step up efforts to secure an early election. bit.ly/2IPcgk0

- Bank of England's deputy governor Jon Cunliffe said on Monday a prolonged period of ultra-low interest rates could exacerbate future economic downturns. bit.ly/2MK7llN

The Guardian

- British shale gas explorer Cuadrilla on Monday it is not abandoning its fracking ambitions in Lancashire and still plans to apply for an extension to its shale gas campaign. bit.ly/2OPJqUr

- More than half of A&E units are providing substandard care because they are understaffed and cannot cope with an ongoing surge in patients, the NHS watchdog has said. bit.ly/35AgyFS

The Telegraph

- Superdry Plc's founder Julian Dunkerton will stay as chief executive until 2021 to help steer the retailer's turnaround. bit.ly/2OXF7H5

- A Brexit deal appears to be taking shape after sources in London and Brussels said a positive day of negotiations had yielded a potential solution to the Northern Irish border problem. bit.ly/2Bb8AoP

Sky News

- Private equity group Triton Partners is in advanced talks about acquiring Thomas Cook's Scandinavian business. bit.ly/2phLgD8

- Mike Ashley's retail group Sports Direct International Plc has urged UK and European Union regulators to review the sportswear market, claiming "must have" brands Adidas AG and Nike Inc hold too much power. bit.ly/2MFo0XE