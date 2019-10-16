PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 16

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- British money manager Neil Woodford's investment empire disintegrated on Tuesday as the stockpicker announced plans to shut his company after he was sacked as manager of his main fund. bit.ly/2MJdZZl

- Advocates of Scottish independence must learn the lessons of Catalonia and obey the law when holding any second referendum, Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Nicola Sturgeon has told her supporters. bit.ly/2BfM7He

The Guardian

- Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg has claimed "the votes are now there" for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to pass a Brexit deal through parliament. bit.ly/2qaaWlk

- Britain's Royal Mail workers have voted in favour of striking in a dispute over job security and employment terms and conditions, raising the threat of industrial action in the run-up to Christmas. bit.ly/2BhmOnS

The Telegraph

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is increasingly optimistic that a Brexit deal could be agreed before the end of the week as negotiators began work on a draft text in Brussels. bit.ly/31kpPhO

- UK's National Grid has vowed to challenge regulators after funding was slashed for a scheme linking up the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station. bit.ly/33D1i9x

Sky News

- Primark released a statement on Tuesday warning its customers not to buy its products online. bit.ly/2oB45kN

- The former chief executive of bankrupt travel firm Thomas Cook said MPs on Tuesday, no UK government ministers were in direct contact with the company in the six days before its collapse. bit.ly/2psdvid

The Independent

- The Liberal Democrats have tabled an amendment to the Queen's Speech instructing the government to prepare for a referendum, which would offer a choice between a deal and cancelling Brexit. bit.ly/32lo2KP