PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 16

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Paul Moraviec, the chief executive of ConvaTec Group Plc resigned on Monday. Moraviec stepped down with immediate effect and has been replaced by Rick Anderson. bit.ly/2IXTgPb

Paul May, the chief executive of Patisserie Holdings has resigned from the Mayor of London's business advisory board and as a non-executive director of the Restaurant Group amid the fallout from last week's accounting scandal. bit.ly/2ykdG0W

The Guardian

U.S. carmaker Ford Motor Co has described a no-deal Brexit as a "red line" that would force it to reconsider the scale of its presence in Britain in a dramatic reversal of an earlier commitment to stay put. bit.ly/2P5DaJ6

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is opening new offices in Dublin as part of the company's contingency planning for a hard Brexit. bit.ly/2CJ25MN

The Telegraph

Sacha Romanovitch, the chief executive of the financial services company Grant Thornton, has said she will stand down, weeks after being attacked by colleagues for her strategy and "socialist agenda". bit.ly/2pS0XxL

BP Plc and its Italian partner Eni SpA are expected to start exploratory drilling in Libya early in the first quarter of 2019, according to the chairman of the Libya's National Oil Company. bit.ly/2pVASxQ

Sky News

The vast majority of Royal Mail Plc's staff have snubbed the chance to sell shares they were handed during its 2013 privatisation after a savage profit warning wiped hundreds of millions of pounds from the company's value. bit.ly/2CivNXF

Microsoft Corp co-founder Paul Allen has died aged 65 from "cancer complications", his family said. bit.ly/2EoxJAN

The Independent

Nissan Motor Co Ltd , which operates Britain's biggest car plant, has delayed pay talks with its UK workers until the government makes the terms of Brexit clearer. ind.pn/2ylpyQb